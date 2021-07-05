WB Post-poll Violence Case: NHRC Team To Investigate In Malda And Murshidabad From July 6

In a recent development concerning the West Bengal post-poll violence case, Atif Rasheed, Vice-chairman of the National Commission for Minorities and a member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will investigate the case from July 6.

Rasheed will be in the state from July 6 to July 9 and visit the affected areas in Malda and Murshidabad.

Rasheed said, "I will be in West Bengal from Tuesday to Friday and will visit Malda And Murshidabad to investigate post-poll violence".

NHRC's investigation report update

On June 21, the National Human Rights Commission chairperson Justice (Retired) Arun Mishra has constituted a committee headed by former Intelligence Bureau chief Rajiv Jain to inquire into the complaints of post-poll violence in West Bengal.

On June 26, the delegation of the National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) team visited the residences of victims who were affected by the post-poll violence in North 24 Parganas' Jagatdal following the orders of the High Court of Calcutta.

On June 29, Rasheed and his NHRC team were attacked in Jadavpur as they went to investigate the West Bengal post-poll violence case. During the investigation, the committee had found out that more than 20 houses were burned down to ashes.

On June 30, Justice (Retired) Arun Mishra, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairperson, submitted a comprehensive committee report before Calcutta High Court about alleged human rights violations in the post-West Bengal Assembly polls violence in May.

The state government's plea dismissed

On June 21, the Calcutta High Court dismissed the state government's plea to recall or stay the order over the post-poll violence in West Bengal. The HC ordered the state to provide all logistic support to the panel and warned that obstruction of any kind may invite contempt action.

After the declaration of the Assembly poll results on May 2, several incidents of violence have been reported at various places. As of June 10, the West Bengal Legal Services Authority (WBLSA) had received nearly 3243 complaints about a range of problems including looting, threats, assault, sexual assault, ransom demand, land-grabbing and forced closure of businesses.

(With ANI input)

