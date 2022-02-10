WB Post-poll Violence: CBI Announces ₹50K Reward On 7 More Accused In BJP Worker's Murder

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced a cash reward of ₹50,000 in return for information about seven absconding accused persons in the case pertaining to the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Abhijit Sarkar. Sarkar was killed in the post-poll violence in the Narkeldanga area of West Bengal shortly after the election results were announced on May 2.

"CBI has declared a cash reward of Rs 50,000 against each and it will be given by the CBI to anyone who will give information leading to their arrest," read order from CBI

The Sealdah Court has filed several cases against the accused persons, namely Arun Dey, Sukhdeo Poddar alias Sukha, Gopal Das alias Bishal Paul, Saurav Dey alias Guddu, Rahul Dey, Biswajit Das alias Bompa and Amit Das in the BJP worker's murder case.

On January 28, the CBI announced a cash reward of ₹50,000 for any information related to the five absconding accused persons and on the preceding day, the investigation agency announced ₹50,000 each for nine more accused persons in BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar's murder case. CBI DIG Akhilesh Singh said on January 29, "The CBI has issued Rs 50,000 reward each on nine more absconding accused." After the orders of the Calcutta High court, the Central agency took over the probe.

CM Mamata Banerjee's agent granted bail

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's agent S K Supiyan was granted anticipatory bail on February 9. Supian was accused of the murder of a BJP worker. Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi representing CBI opposed the plea and stated that the other co-accused persons are already in custody. ASG Lekhi also pointed out that interference of Calcutta HC order is unwarranted considering the nature of the case and circumstances peculiar to the accused.

The central investigation agency filed an affidavit urging the Apex Court to dismiss the bail plea filed by S K Supiyan. The CBI in its affidavit stated that his custodial interrogation will bring out new facts which will help expose the larger conspiracy of planned post-poll political violence and riots. "Thus, as per the material and statement on record about the offence in question, there are cogent reasons to justify the arrest of the petitioner and his custodial interrogation to unearth a wider and larger conspiracy of planned political rioting and revenge," said the CBI in the filed affidavit.

The CBI is investigating various incidents of killings and a sexual assault case related to the West Bengal post-poll violence on the orders of the Calcutta High Court.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI