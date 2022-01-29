WB Post-poll Violence: CBI Offers Rs 50K Reward On 9 More Accused In BJP Worker's Murder

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the post-election violence in West Bengal on Saturday announced a Rs 50,000 reward each on nine more accused in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker's murder case. On Friday, the probe agency had announced a Rs 50,000 reward on five accused in connection with Abhijit Sarkar's murder.

CBI DIG Akhilesh Singh said, "The CBI has issued Rs 50,000 reach each on nine more absconding accused".

The names of the accused are Sumit Yadav, Guddu Yadav, Nazir Hossain, Pankaj Das, Sanjir Hossain, Kabir Hossain, Nasir Ali alias Nasir and Jahangir Hossain. The ninth accused remains unidentified.

The CBI took over the probe of post-poll violence on the orders of the Calcutta High Court. While investigating the murder case, the detectives identified a few accused, CBI had said. However, no arrest has been made in the case. The court then issued arrest warrants in the name of the accused on November 17. Despite it, CBI could not reach the accused, the probe agency stated.

CBI issues notice to TMC leader to appear for questioning in post-poll violence

The CBI on Friday issued a notice to Trinamool Congress Birbhum district chief Anubrata Mandal asking him to appear before the agency for questioning on post-poll violence. Various incidents of violence were reported at several places in West Bengal after the announcement of West Bengal Assembly election results on May 2.

A four-member team of the Home Ministry and National Human Rights Commission's team visited the violence-affected areas to separately investigate the allegations. The Calcutta High Court had ordered a court-monitored probe into the post-poll violence, A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was also set up by HC to probe relatively less serious crimes.

CBI spokesperson RC Joshi had earlier stated that after meeting all the relevant criteria, around 51 cases have been registered and 20 charge sheets have been filed in incidents including offences of rape, murder, and attempt to rape in about four months as of January 1, 2022.

He clarified that no cases, after meeting the criteria laid down by Calcutta HC and referred by the NHRC, have been closed. Of the 29 cases of sexual offences referred by NHRC, CBI registered seven cases and legal proceedings are underway for the rest.