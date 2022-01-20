WB Post-poll Violence: SC Grants Interim Protection To Mamata Banerjee's Polling Agent

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim protection from arrest to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, SK Supiyan, in connection with a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe on an alleged murder during large-scale post-poll violence in West Bengal in May, last year. Supiyan was the election agent of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram during the 2021 Assembly elections in the state.

While the state ruling TMC won the elections with a sweeping majority, Banerjee had lost the Nandigram seat to long time aide, Suvendu Adhikari, who had defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the polls. Soon after the West Bengal Assembly elections were declared in May, last year, massive post-poll violence rocked several parts of the state.

CM Banerjee's polling agent for Nandigram in the 2021 elections, Supiyan, had moved the Supreme Court, challenging an order of the Calcutta High Court which had rejected his anticipatory bail plea. The interim protection from arrest to Supiyan was ordered by a Bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai. The case has been listed for further hearing on January 31.

The Bench also directed the West Bengal government to file statements recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC.

West Bengal post-poll violence

BJP, Congress, CPI(M), TMC and ISF were up in arms over the violence which claimed at least 16 lives after the declaration of Assembly poll results in West Bengal on 2 May 2021. Incidentally, a petitioner moved the Calcutta HC over the post-poll violence in the state.

At the outset, the 5-judge Bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justices IP Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen, and Subrata Talukdar directed the NHRC chairperson to form a committee to examine all complaints pertaining to the violence.

In its report submitted on 12 July 2021, the NHRC Committee opined that the situation in the state is a manifestation of the 'Law of Ruler' instead of 'Rule of Law'. The Calcutta HC agreed to order a CBI probe in cases of murder and crimes against women on August 19, last year.

On October 8, the newly constituted bench of the Calcutta HC comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice IP Mukherji observed, "Counsel for the SIT has filed a status report in the sealed cover which has been opened and perused. Report indicates that number of cases are under investigation and that the SIT is taking further steps of monitoring them. Hence we are of the view that a further status report is required to be filed after some reasonable time showing progress in the matter."

