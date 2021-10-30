WB records 982 fresh COVID-19 cases

Kolkata, Oct 29 (PTI) West Bengal reported 982 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday which bumped up the caseload to 15,91,014 and toll to 19,113 after eight persons succumbed to the disease during the day, a bulletin released by the state health department said.

There was increase in the number of active cases too. The number went up to 8,223 on Friday compared to 8,109 on Thursday.

North 24 Parganas district accounted for two deaths, while one death each was reported from the city, Hooghly, Nadia, Dakshin Dinajpur and Uttar Dinajpur and Jalpaiguri districts, it said.

Kolkata accounted for the day's maximum number of 273 fresh cases. On Thursday, the city had reported 275 instances of the contagion.

A total 860 recoveries were registered in the state since Thursday taking the total number of people recouping from the disease to 15,63,678, the report said.

The discharge rate was recorded at 98.25 per cent.

In the last 24 hours 49,017 samples were tested in the state taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 1,97,33,755, the bulletin added. PTI SCH KK KK KK

