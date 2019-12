RJD spokesperson Manoj Jha on Tuesday, December 24 urged JP Nadda, working President of the Bharatiya Janta Party to withdraw the amended Citizenship Act . He said that the anti-CAA protest carried out in the universities by the students across the country was to make a better India. He added that sometimes opposing the regressive ideas of the ruling party is considered as nationalism. He also slammed the revenge remark made by UP CM Yogi Adityanath.