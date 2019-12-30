WB: Three Arrested For Vandalizing A Church In Midnapore

Three persons were arrested on December 30, for allegedly vandalizing a church in East Midnapore, West Bengal. According to senior district police officials, the arrested people were BJP supporters who entered a small church in Bhagavanpur, over 100 km from Kolkata, and vandalized its premises during Christmas celebrations.

As per reports, the district BJP leadership has denied the allegations and alleged that the Trinamool Congress was behind the incident which was instigated to defame the saffron camp.