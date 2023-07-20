WB: Varsity withdraws notice that barred staff to speak out in public after protests

The state-run Netaji Subhas Open University (NSOU) in Kolkata withdrew a notice that barred its staff from speaking to the press or making any comments on social media about it without prior consent, amid strong criticisms.

The decision comes after protests by different teachers' organisations. The All Bengal University Teachers' Association (ABUTA) and Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) joined the NSOU Teachers' Association to demand a rollback of the notice.

In the notice issued on July 14, the varsity said, "Employees are directed not to speak to any kind of press/media/social media on any matter relating to the university without proper permission and authorisation issued in favour of such member in writing by the vice-chancellor." Violation or non-compliance will invite disciplinary action deemed fit by the appropriate authority, it added.

The teachers' organisations claimed that the order violated freedom of speech and expression.

After the protests, the varsity issued a fresh notice on July 19, announcing the withdrawal of the earlier one.

"The order dated July 14 is withdrawn with immediate effect. This has the approval of the competent authority of the university," said the fresh notice issued by Acting Registrar Asit Baran Aich.

Meanwhile, the varsity's interim vice-chancellor Chandan Basu resigned on Wednesday.

The varsity authorities were not available for a comment on the resignation.