The ongoing Hijab row has transcended from Karnataka to West Bengal as a school principal allegedly asked a student not to wear a Hijab inside the school premises, sources informed Republic TV on Saturday. The incident was reported from the Suti area of Murshidabad district in West Bengal where Bahutali High school's Principal Dinbandhu Mitra asked the student not to wear a Hijab. Moreover, Mitra has also allegedly threatened to terminate students who wear the Hijab inside the school.

Following his remarks, locals staged a protest in front of the school and created a blockade. Sources further informed that Suti Block 1 officer and local police arrived at the spot to resolve the situation. However, tensions prevailed in the area till evening and as per reports, bombs were allegedly hurled. In response, the police had to use tear gas to bring the situation under control.

BJP slams Opposition

Speaking to Republic TV, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh stated that the protests are taking place because of the opposition. He remarked that the issue pertaining to Karnataka was heard in the high court while other parties are inciting protests as they have nothing else to say against the Narendra Modi government.

"They (opposition) are inciting people at different places and making an issue against the Centre. There were protests against the CAA and anti-national forces are trying to disturb peace. Parties are Congress & TMC are helping them," said Dilip Ghosh

Karnataka HC restrains religious attires inside educational institutions

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court in an interim order has restrained all students, regardless of their religion or faith, from wearing saffron shawls, scarfs, hijab, religious flags, or the like inside classrooms. A full bench of the HC passed the orders on the batch of petitions that challenged an order of the Karnataka Government prohibiting the use of headscarves and any other religious symbols in the uniforms of school institutions.

"Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags, or the like within the classroom, until further orders," the three judges bench of the high court said

