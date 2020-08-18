WB: Visva Bharati Uni Seeks CBI Probe Into Campus Vandalism, Condemns Police 'inaction'

The Visva Bharati University will seek a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry to look into the vandalism by miscreants on 17 August in the campus, ANI reported Tuesday.

In a statement, the University condemned the police 'inaction' which it said happened despite having intimidated well in advance the DM and SP of Birbhum, state Chief Secretary, state Home Secretary, and Gautam Sanyal, the PS to the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

"Unless miscreants who committed vandalism with Trinamool Congress leaders at lead are booked and we're at ease on campus through the creation of conditions in which we will be free from bodily-harm and humiliation perpetrated by outsiders, Visva Bharati will remain closed," the statement said.

The University on Monday stated that the miscreants responsible in connection with the incident of vandalism should be booked immediately and compensation of losses should be recovered from them.

"Those who were engaged in the vandalism in the campus need to be booked immediately and stern action must be taken against them so that such occurrences do not take place in the future," Assistant Registrar, In-charge of Public Relations, Visva Bharati stated in a release. "The University's loss to be compensated from the miscreants immediately on the basis of the calculations made by an agency deployed by the MHRD or any other agency that the MHRD deems appropriate," the release further read.

Eight people have been arrested in connection with the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) Birbhum, Shyam Singh said on Monday.

Locals bulldoze gate at Visva-Bharati

Trouble erupted at the Visva Bharati campus in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Monday as a large number of people ransacked the university's properties protesting the construction of a boundary wall at the Pous Mela ground. Sources said that university authorities had decided to fence the ground where the 'Pous Mela' annual winter fair is held and construction work started in the morning.

Around 4,000 people assembled near the campus in Santiniketan and then entered ransacking some properties and pulling down one of the university gates using a JCB machine, the sources said. According to sources, Trinamool Congress MLA from Dubrajpur Naresh Bauri was present when the ransacking was taking place.

