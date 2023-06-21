WCD Ministry Integrates Child Helpline, Visions It As 'One Nation, One Helpline'

The Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) on Tuesday (June 20) as part of the ‘one nation, one helpline’ issued guidelines for the Mission Vatsalya Scheme, which would replace the erstwhile Child Protection Services (CPS) Scheme. As per the new scheme the child helpline will run in coordination with the state and district functionaries including police, counsellors, and case workers and will further be integrated with the Emergency Response Support System 112 (ERSS-112) helpline of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

In the past, distress emergency calls involving children/juveniles used to be dialled to the helpline number 1098. From there, calls would be forwarded to the Childline India Foundation (CIF), an umbrella organisation for more than 100 NGOs. These NGOs would take on cases involving children and then forward them to the police after they had a better understanding of the circumstances.

WCD ministry’s grail

The WCD ministry envisions linking the distress calls like trafficking, abuse, child distress, trouble mounting to children, and any distress related to juveniles and children directly to State and UT machinery.

WCD has now developed a concept in which NGOs won't serve as an intermediate source for children in distress or trouble situations. Instead, calls to the 1098 hotline will be connected directly to the State or UT police station where the issue is involved, allowing the police administration to handle the case on its own.

Furthermore, the WCD ministry will set up specialised control rooms and offer technical assistance in each State and UT to respond to emergency situations. 9 States, where this Plan will roll out from 30th June, are Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Puducherry, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Mizoram, Gujarat and Bihar. The ministry is coordinating with the final 13–14 states to implement this plan in the coming months.

NCPCR chairman on the new scheme

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Priyank Kanungo while speaking to the Republic media network on the implementation of the new scheme said, “I want to appreciate and thank WCD ministry for this step, with this the childline services which had slowed down over the time will now be re-energized. This new vision and integrated system will help distressed children in less time.”

“Initially when NGOs rescue children through organized crimes like trafficking then police protection is not sought by NGOs but now organized child crime in integrated systems will be dealt with accurately by police,” he added.

He continued by saying that previously, the government had to provide funding to these NGOs that provided childline services, but that now that it will use its own volunteers and work in compliance with the police, a significant amount of government funds will be saved.

“Childline India Foundation (CIF) services are very bad, I have myself faced many problems in regards to issues relating to child distress. Several surveys were done by us also where we saw that work was only on paper but not on the ground, their offices were closed, no people were found at several places,” the NCPCR chairman stated.

“All this laid-back attitude of childline services had to stop and finally it's happening,” he added.