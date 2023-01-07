'We All Were Shocked': Republic Accesses Eyewitness Complaint In Air India Pee Gate Case

Republic TV has exclusively accessed the complaint of the onboard eyewitness in the Air India pee gate case wherein the accused Shankar Mishra urinated on his co-passenger on Air India's November 26 flight from New York to Delhi.

In the complaint, the eyewitness onboard Air India's Nov 26 flight said, "Shankar Mishra fell on me. Initially, I thought he lost his balance… However, as I was going to the restroom, I saw my two fellow passengers in distress when the lady of 9A came to the galley area, I saw she was all wet to which we all were shocked to realise that my co-passenger was so intoxicated that he went to the next row and urinated on her. I was there the whole time when the two air hostesses diligently help her clean up, change her clothes and sanitised her belonging and seat.(sic)."

"The incidence have multifaceted part to it, a senior citizen was subjected to trauma due to the indecency of a passenger. She being a female had no idea how to cope with the obscenity," the eyewitness said.

The eyewitness accused the flight captain of waiting close to two hours for allotting a new seat to the victim. "I was personally bothered by the fact that the captain waited close to two hours before allotting her a fresh seat. The non-pilot crew went above and beyond of their call of duty, but when you have four first-class seats vacant, you don’t make a distressed passenger go back to her seat with human remains and wait for a crew seat to be vacant to move her. This is a poor judgement by the captain," the complaint read.

Air India creep Shankar Mishra arrested

According to the Delhi police, Mishra who was earlier absconding was arrested from Bengaluru on Friday. The accused has been brought to Delhi and will be produced in Delhi's Patiala House court on Saturday. "Shankar Mishra was arrested last night (Friday) and has already been brought to Delhi. He will be presented before the court today," Delhi police officials said, ANI reported.

Delhi Police has filed a case against Mishra under multiple sections of the Indian Penal code - 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (Sexual harassment), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 510 (Misconduct in public by a drunken person), 294 (obscene act in any public place), and under 23 Aircraft Act (Assault and other acts endangering safety or jeopardizing good order and discipline).