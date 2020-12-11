'We Are About A Month Away From Coronavirus Vaccine': UP CM Says Virus Contained In State

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday spoke at the inaugural ceremony of the 'Healthy Eastern Uttar Pradesh' drive at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Gorakhpur. While addressing the guests present at the ceremony, CM Yogi Adityanath claimed that while the Coronavirus vaccine was just a month away, the infectious virus has already been contained in the state. While comparing the COVID-19 death rate, the Chief Minister said that developed countries like the United States have a higher COVID-19 death rate as compared to Uttar Pradesh.

READ | Hungary Looks East For Coronavirus Vaccine With Aim To Begin Mass Production

CM Yogi Adityanath said, "We are about a month away from Coronavirus vaccine and the state has already contained the pandemic. Developed countries like the US registered a Covid-19 death rate of about 8 per cent, but Uttar Pradesh only saw 1.04 per cent of Covid-19 deaths."

READ | Coronavirus Vaccine And Tests To Be Made Tax Free In Spain Amid A Surge In Cases

UP Chief Minister: 'We are about a month away from Coronavirus vaccine'

While speaking further, the UP Chief Minister informed that the state's COVID-19 management has received huge praise from the World Health Organisation. CM Adityanath also said that a research paper should also be done on UP's COVID-19 management.

The UP CM said, "Teamwork always pays rich dividends and medical institutes like AIIMS should realise their role in this regard. More and more research should be done on the field, which is generally better than what is done in labs."

READ | 'Ultra-cold Chain Coronavirus Vaccine And Associated High Costs Shouldn't Hinder Use': WHO

COVID-19 outbreak in Uttar Pradesh

As the world continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh so far has recorded over 5,59,499 positive Coronavirus cases, out of which 5,30,854 people have recovered while 7,987 people have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 1,326 new cases, 20 deaths and 2,022 recoveries have been reported. Currently, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is 20,658.

READ | Coronavirus Vaccine And Tests To Be Made Tax Free In Spain Amid A Surge In Cases