Ram Mandir Trust & Nripendra Misra Conduct Ayodhya Recce; 'homework Before Construction'

On Saturday, members of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee and Ram Mandir Trust visited the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Karyashala in Ayodhya to review the work that was being done at the site. Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Ram Temple Trust, and Nipendra Mishra, Chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee, reviewed the site in order to formulate a plan that would help kick start the construction of the temple as well as decide a date for the Bhoomi Pujan.

Read: BIG: Mandir Trust Chief Announces 'Construction Of Ayodhya Temple To Begin In 6 Months'

'Doing homework now'

"We are doing homework for now. Before starting the basic work. We are comprehending stages and doing an overall analysis of how much time each stage will take to complete. After this, technical analysis will be done. Then we will decide on the Bhoomi Poojan date to kick off the construction of the temple," said Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Ram Temple Trust

Read: 'All CMs, Guvs to be invited for construction of Ram Mandir': Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj

'Construction to begin in 6 months'

Recently the President of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, revealed that the construction of the Temple will begin in 6 months. "Ram temple construction will start in 6 months. It would be on the lines of the model displayed earlier. The temple will be built where Lord Ram dwells in Ayodhya and the date of construction with be finalised in the next meeting of the trust," he said to reporters in Gwalior.

Read: 'Uddhav's Ayodhya visit not formal,' says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Ram temple trust meets for the first time

The first meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust was held on February 19. While Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was elected as the president of the trust, Nripendra Misra- the former Principal Secretary to PM Modi was chosen to head the Ram temple construction committee. A day later, some office-bearers of the trust called on PM Modi at his residence inviting him to visit Ayodhya. Gopal Das Maharaj had led the delegation including VHP leader Champat Rai, K Parasaran and Swami Govind Giriji Maharaj which met PM Modi. The Prime Minister had announced the formation of the trust on February 5.

Read: Now, AAP seeks construction of a grand Lord Hanuman statue in Ayodhya Ram Mandir premises