'We Are Extending Assistance': MEA On Investigations Into Uzbekistan Cough Syrup Deaths

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during a press briefing on December 29, addressed the issue of deaths of over a dozen children in Uzbekistan who allegedly consumed the cough syrup 'Dok1 Max' manufactured by Marion Biotech. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the deaths of 18 children occurred over the course of two months, per the Uzbek authorities. "We also understand that the Uzbek authorities are investigating this case including whether there is a possible link between the cough syrups allegedly manufactured in India," he said.

"We have also seen the press release that was released by the Ministry of Health a little while ago. Uzbek authorities have not formally taken up the matter with us. Nevertheless, our embassy has contacted the Uzbek side and is seeking further details of their own investigation," Bagchi said. "We understand that legal action has been initiated by the Uzbek authorities against some people including the local representatives of the company there and in that context we are extending necessary consular assistance."

Earlier today, the Ministry of Health issued an official statement informing that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is in regular contact with the Uzbekistan Drug Regulator.

Centre aware of Russian tourist's death in Odisha: Bagchi

Russian MP and business tycoon Pavel Antov, also nicknamed the 'Sausage King' died after he allegedly fell from the window of his hotel room on the third floor in Odisha on December 24. On Antov's death, Bagchi said, "We are aware of it and Odisha Police are investigating it as per our laws." The Russian's death is being linked to a WhatsApp message where he seemed to criticise Russia's recent missile strike on Ukraine calling it 'an act of terror'.

While some say he was a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Antov after deleting the WhatsApp message insisted that he is actually a supporter and backs Russia in its war against Ukraine. He, however, was also a part of Vladimir Putin's United Russia party. Although his death remains suspicious, the postmortem report revealed that the cause of his death was an internal injury due to the fall.

On COVID-19

Speaking on the concerns of a potential surge in COVID-19 cases, the MEA spokesperson said that the Centre expects its missions in China, Japan, and South Korea to follow COVID-19 health protocols and local regulations. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday announced that passengers flying in from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand will be mandatorily required to provide negative COVID-19 reports from January 1 for entering the country.