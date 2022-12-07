'We Are Getting More Than 180 Seats': AAP Exudes Confidence As Counting For MCD Polls On

As the counting of the votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections is underway with trends showing the neck-to-neck fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Arvind Kejriwal's party has exuded confidence in their party's victory and claimed that they are going to get more than 180 seats in the civic body election.

Speaking to the reports on the counting day, AAP leader and MLA from Delhi's Greater Kailash, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "We are going to get more than 180 seats. If voters favour us, we can also cross 230 seats. Mayor will be from our party. I think exit polls are pointing towards the victory of the Aam Aadmi Party."

#DelhiMCDPolls | We are going to get more than 180 seats. If voters favour us, we can also cross 230 seats. Mayor will be from our party. I think exit polls are pointing towards the victory of Aam Aadmi Party: AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj pic.twitter.com/r8OX23BdzS — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022

Meanwhile, the BJP has claimed they will win around 150 seats in the MCD elections. Speaking to Republic on the counting day, the Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga on early trends said, "BJP government is either close to getting majority or is going above it. The BJP will win around 150 seats. The BJP and the people of Delhi are set to defeat those claiming to get 220-230 seats." Hitting out at Congress and the AAP, Bagga called the parties 'A team and B team' of each other. "Congress was not fighting in Delhi. The A and B teams were fighting elections together and even after that, the people of Delhi rejected the anti-incumbency. The people of Delhi are blessing the BJP."

Adding further the said, "Today the people of Delhi will announce Kejriwal-free Delhi. BJP will win for the fourth time and will make its mayor. All the surveys (exit polls) will prove wrong," Bagga told Republic.

As per the official trends, BJP won 6 seats while AAP secured victory over 4 seats by 10:30 AM. However, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has taken a 30-seat lead over BJP. AAP is leading in 126 seats while BJP is leading in 96.