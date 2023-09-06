'We Are India, We Can Handle The World': Jaishankar Ahead Of G20 Summit

External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, on Wednesday, emphasised India's role as a constructive player in international diplomacy during an interview with ANI. Responding to questions about how Global South countries perceive India as a credible voice, he highlighted India's efforts to bring together developing nations and address their concerns within the G20 framework.

Jaishankar stated, "There have been G20 Summits before, no other G20 presidency has made an effort to get together the developing countries who are not on the table and say—please come, sit with us, tell us what are your concerns, and we will distil those concerns and place them before the G20."

He emphasised India's dedication to facilitating dialogue and cooperation among nations, especially within the G20 platform. "So, if we have taken the trouble, and we mean Prime Minister Modi himself. Outside the G20, India has a reputation for being a very constructive player. Someone who bridges divides, who, in some way, helps to fix problems. So, there is a lot of goodwill that we have," he said.

#LIVE | In response to the question of whether Global South countries perceive India as a credible voice, EAM Jaishankar says, "There have been G20 Summits before, no other G20 presidency has made an effort to get together the developing countries who are not on the table and… pic.twitter.com/FNGE4bXRx9 — Republic (@republic) September 6, 2023

The EAM expressed his confidence that G20 leaders visiting Delhi for the upcoming summit would recognise their global responsibilities. "I am confident that every one of the G20 coming to Delhi will understand the responsibility that they bear and will understand today that the other 180 countries of the world are looking to them to set directions and that they cannot afford to fail them," he added.

The Minister also highlighted the diverse factors that make India a relatable figure on the global stage. "I think a lot of countries identify with India as a developing country. A lot of countries identify India as a democracy. Many identify with India, saying 'Okay, it's a pluralistic country.' We see many institutional cultural similarities, so different people in the world identify with us," he explained.

Regarding the potential overshadowing of the G20 summit by the presence of the American President, Jaishankar expressed confidence in India's ability to manage the event successfully. "For us, the G20 is a collective exercise... We are India. We know how to handle the world. Believe me, especially in the last ten years, we have shown how we can handle the world," he stated.

Notably, in the past 10 years, India's global contributions, including assistance during economic crises, aid in development projects, and the distribution of vaccines and medicines during the COVID-19 pandemic, have shown India's commitment to global well-being and cooperation.