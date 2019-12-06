'We Are Proud Of Him': Commissioners VC Sajjanar's Brother After Hyderabad Encounter

In the aftermath of the Hyderabad rape and murder accused encounter, the brother of the Commissioner VC Sajjanar, who was part of the encounter said that the people of his native land were very proud of him. Dr. NC Sajjan,on Friday, hailed his brother for not letting the accused escape from the crime scene. This comes as the police took four murder accused with them to the crime scene so that they could recreate the horrific incident for better investigation.

Commissioner brother hails him

Speaking to the media, NC Sajjan said, "I do not want to comment on today's action. I just want to say that he is a sincere and dedicated officer. He has been an activist since his college days, and he was even the General Secretary of his college. He did his schooling from Life's school, and later completed his PUC and MBA from Jagadguru Gangadhar Commerce College and later cleared his UPSC. He began his career as the Deputy Superintendent of police in Pulivendula, Andhra Pradesh, and now he is the Commissioner of Police in Cyberabad". Apart from this, NC Sajjan highlighted that Sajjanar was a soft-spoken and disciplined individual and visited his home often.

Police encounter the rape accused

In a massive development on Friday, the four accused in the brutal rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad were killed in an encounter on National Highway-44. According to reports, the four accused in police custody were being taken to the site of the incident to reconstruct the entire scene. As per the police, one of the accused allegedly hatched a plan to attack the police in a bid to escape and asked the others to allegedly attack them. Once they reached the site where the incident took place, they tried to attack the police and the police retaliated. The bodies of the accused are being taken to a local hospital. The encounter happened between 4 am to 5 am in the morning. More details are awaited from the police.

