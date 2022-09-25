External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday spelt out five pledges of India's outlook at the High-Level Session of the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

"We are celebrating 75 years of India's independence. The story of that period is of the toil, determination and enterprise of millions of Indians. They are rejuvenating society pillaged by centuries of foreign attacks, colonialism and doing so in a democratic framework," Jaishankar said.

He credited millions of ordinary citizens who are changing the nation. He stated that New India under the 'visionary and dynamic leadership' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has committed to five pledges.

The pledges are:

We are resolved to make India a developed country in the next 25 years. For the world, that creates more capacities for global good.

We will liberate ourselves from a colonial mindset. Externally, this means reformed multilateralism and more contemporary global governance.

Our rich civilisational heritage will be a source of pride and strength. This includes care and concern for the environment, so ingrained in our traditional ethos.

We will promote greater unity and solidarity. This expresses a coming together on global issues, such as terrorism, pandemics, or the environment.

Instilling consciousness of duties and responsibilities. This applies to nations, as much as it does to citizens.

He said that these five pledges are our age-old outlook that sees the world as one family. "We believe that national good and global good can be entirely in harmony," he said.

He said that this conviction led India to supply vaccines to more than 100 nations. "Similarly, our evacuation operations in HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) situations always have had room for other nationals in distress," Jaishankar said.