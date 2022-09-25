Quick links:
Image: ANI
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday spelt out five pledges of India's outlook at the High-Level Session of the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York.
"We are celebrating 75 years of India's independence. The story of that period is of the toil, determination and enterprise of millions of Indians. They are rejuvenating society pillaged by centuries of foreign attacks, colonialism and doing so in a democratic framework," Jaishankar said.
He credited millions of ordinary citizens who are changing the nation. He stated that New India under the 'visionary and dynamic leadership' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has committed to five pledges.
He said that these five pledges are our age-old outlook that sees the world as one family. "We believe that national good and global good can be entirely in harmony," he said.
He said that this conviction led India to supply vaccines to more than 100 nations. "Similarly, our evacuation operations in HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) situations always have had room for other nationals in distress," Jaishankar said.