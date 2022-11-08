'We Are Seeing Consequences': EAM Jaishankar Discusses Ukraine Conflict With Lavrov

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday held a joint press conference in Moscow and addressed a vast range of bilateral and global issues. In a joint statement, EAM stated that India and Russia have always had a substantial and time-tested relationship as both nations have tried to find ways to expand the relationship in a bid to make it more durable.

EAM Jaishanakar on the Ukraine conflict

EAM Jaishanakar informed that the Russia-Ukraine conflict was discussed briefly in the meeting and shared the Indian vision of the issue. He stated that since the beginning of the war, India has been in strong and continuous contact with both nations (Russia and Ukraine) on various levels. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has interacted with Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on several occasions in view of the war. India has always strongly advocated for dialogue, diplomacy, and peace.

"It is natural that as foreign Ministers, we exchanged views on international situations from our particular perspectives and vantage points. The Ukraine conflict was obviously the dominant feature and we will continue to have a discussion on it. As Prime Minister Modi conveyed to Russian president Putin in Samarkand in September 2022, this is not an era of war. The Global economy is simply too interdependent for significant conflict anywhere not to have major consequences elsewhere", said EAM Jaishanakar.

He further added, "We are seeing growing concerns on energy and food security that has been created by 2 years of COVID-19 pandemic. The Global South, especially, is feeling this pain acutely. India therefore strongly advocates a return to dialogue and diplomacy. We are clearly on the sides of peace, respect for international law, and support for UN charter. India today has a wide range of interests. World heading towards multipolarity."

Earlier Jaishankar also said, "We are now seeing the consequences of the Ukraine conflict. There are also the more perennial issues of terrorism and climate change, both of which have a disruptive impact on progress and prosperity".

Jaishankar on Russian oil imports

As the Ukraine war has led to a sudden increase in crude prices, the EAM reaffirmed its strong ties with Russia and said, "There is stress on the energy market created by a combination of factors. But as the world's third-largest consumer... a consumer where the level of income is not very high, it is our obligation to ensure that the Indian consumer has the best possible access to the most advantageous terms on the international market."

"In that respect, the India-Russia relationship has worked to my advantage. If it works to my advantage, I would like to keep that going," he added.

India's stance on the Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to note that India still maintains its long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue. Since the onset of the war, Prime Minister Modi appealed for an immediate cessation of violence and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue.

India earlier abstained from voting on the resolution that deplored Russia's attack on Ukraine in the UNSC and a subsequent resolution in the UNGA. Referring to such instances, US President Joe Biden had called out New Delhi for holding a "somewhat shaky" stance on the situation. However, India's position on the Russia-Ukraine war has remained neutral since the beginning, although, New Delhi has always stood upright in support of immediate resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, further raising concerns over the humanitarian situation in war-torn Ukraine.

At the outset of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, India's priority was to ensure the safe evacuation of over 20,000 citizens stuck in the war-hit nation. Under the aegis of Operation Ganga, the Union government evacuated Indians who crossed the Ukraine border from Hungary, Poland, Romania, Moldova, and Slovakia.