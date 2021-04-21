'We Are So Helpless': Mumbai Doctor Makes Emotional Plea, Urges People To Wear Mask

Amid rising coronavirus cases and with a shortage of beds and oxygen cylinders, a video of an overworked Mumbai doctor, in which she could be heard desperately appealing, is being widely shared on social media. “We are helpless... never seen such a situation before... people are panicking…” said Dr Trupti Gilada, who is an infectious diseases specialist. In a five-minute video, Gilada said that like many doctors, she is “troubled” and “don’t know what to do”. She even added that she is “heartbroken” but if she tells and helps understand people what “worries” her, she might be more at peace.

"We have to manage so many patients... critically ill patients are being treated at home because there are no beds... we are not enjoying this...," she said while breaking down in tears at this point.

Struggling to control her tears, Gilada then proceeded to list down three points appealing to people to follow them as strictly as they can. First, she asked people to stay safe and not think that they are a superhero or have some immunity. She said that in recent days, she has been seeing many young people get infected and the doctors can’t help them. “Don't want any of you to be in this situation", she said as she talked about a 35-year-old Covid patient on a ventilator and struggling to stay alive.

Taking to her second point, Gilada said, “Covid is everywhere! If you leave home, for whatever reason, you HAVE TO WEAR YOUR MASK. It doesn’t matter why you are going out… but you have to wear face masks, and make sure your nose is fully covered”.

Making her third and final appeal, Gilada then said that if you get unwell or feel unwell, there is no need to panic or try to get admitted to the hospital. She informed that there is no space at any hospital and the few beds that are available, are needed for critically ill patients. “First isolate yourself, get in touch with your doctor... and let us decide…” she said.

India logs over 259,000 fresh cases

Meanwhile, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,53,21,089 with 2,59,170 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while active cases surpassed the 20-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on April 20. The death toll increased to 1,80,530 with a record 1,761 daily new fatalities. According to PTI, registering a steady increase for the 41st day in a row, the active cases increased to 20,31,977, comprising 13.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 85.56 per cent.

