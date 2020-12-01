'We Asked Them To Form A Small Committee': Union Agriculture Min On Talks With Farmers

With the third round of talks with the farmers concluding on Tuesday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has remarked that the discussions happened in an 'amicable' environment. He informed that the next round of talks will be held on Thursday at 12 PM and also appealed to the farmers to form a small committee. However, the unions have maintained that the protests will continue even after the talks today.

Speaking to Republic TV right after the end of discussion on Tuesday, Narendra Tomar said, "The environment of discussions was amicable. It was decided that the next round of talks will be held day after tomorrow at 12 pm. We tried to explain that the laws are not against them and we also told them to form a small committee and have a discussion, but they wanted everyone to deliberate together. We said we have no problem with that."

Today's meeting was good & some progress was made. During our next meet on 3rd Dec with govt, we'll convince them that no clause of Farm law is pro-farmer. Our agitation will continue: Prem Singh Bhangu, President, All India Kisan Federation on meeting with Agriculture Minister https://t.co/KlCNhTY6lh pic.twitter.com/dvEwZz00IS — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2020

The Centre is now holding another round of discussions with the BKU which is being led by Rakesh Tikait. The three-hour talks with other farmers' unions earlier today ended inconclusively. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar, MoS Home Ministry Som Prakash and Union Minister Piyush Goyal represented the Centre in the meeting. Thousands of farmers protesting on the outskirts of Delhi have refused to move to the Burari Park, where the Centre has made arrangements for the protestors to continue their demonstrations peacefully. The farmers had rejected the proposal to shift citing Burari Park as an 'open jail'.

What are the agrarian laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

