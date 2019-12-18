'We Believe In Constitution Of India', Says Lawyer AP Singh Defending Nirbhaya's Convicts

Following the verdict of the Supreme Court in the review petition of Akshay Singh, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case, Nirbhaya convicts’ lawyer AP Singh opined about the decision and stated that "SC is the lawmaker and we must abide by their decision".

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna dismissed the review petition of Akshay Singh, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case. This comes after the apex court heard the arguments of AP Singh, the counsel for the accused and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who argued for the Delhi police. Furthermore, Singh backed his decision of supporting the rape convict's review petition and apprised the media that a video conferencing with the convicts will take place.

"We believe in the Constitution of India. If helping any poor, Dalit and exploited from facing injustice is a mistake then I'll do it. The next hearing is on January 7. Patiala House court has issued a notice to the convicts after we get the notice from jail, we will let you know the further updates. We need to video conference the convicts and talk with them," he added.

While speaking about the public pressure surrounding this case, Singh said, "Public speaks without a thought, I agree there is a media pressure, sentiments and everything but we cannot reject India's constitution. We can't pressurize the SC"

In his review plea, the convict made some ludicrous remarks such as pointing out the air quality of Delhi. Moreover, he tried to ridicule the crime that led to her death. The review plea on page 16 at point D stated, "Air quality of Delhi is...like a gas chamber and not only this the water of Delhi NCR...is also full of poison...life is going to short, then why death penalty?" On page 15 at point C, the Nirbhaya murderer and rapist wrote, "Why death penalty when age is reducing? In Kalyug, age has come down to 50-60 years."

"The convict doesn't deserve any leniency. God would feel ashamed of creating such a monster. There are certain crimes where 'humanity cries' and this case is one of them," said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, contesting the convict's petition. Akshay, in his petition, argued that Delhi is a "gas chamber" and a person's life-span is becoming shorter anyway. "Everyone is aware of what is happening in Delhi-NCR with regard to water and air. Life is becoming short, then why death penalty," he said.

