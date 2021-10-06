'We Bow To Maa Durga': PM Modi Extends Wishes, Greets Nation On Mahalaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya and further hoped for the well-being and welfare of the people. Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi sought the blessings of Maa Durga and wrote, "Shubho Mahalaya! We bow to Maa Durga and seek her blessings for the well-being of our planet and the welfare of our citizens. May everyone be happy as well as healthy in the times to come."

Apart from PM Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also extended her wishes to the people on the occasion of Mahalaya. She wrote, "The auspicious occasion of Mahalaya marks the beginning of the much-awaited festive season. The countdown has begun! I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all. Shubho Mahalaya!"

Mahalaya 2021

Mahalaya marks the end of the month of Pitru Paksha, which is observed by the Hindus by remembering their ancestors. They offer food, money, and other gifts to their ancestors as a symbol of reverence. The day is not just observed to pay homage to ancestors but also to reaffirm the power of truth, courage, and the fact that good will always win over evil. As per Hindu mythology, the buffalo demon, Mahishasura, was given a boon of invincibility by Lord Brahma, meaning that no man or God can kill him. But, Mahishasura misused the boon and begin to create havoc in the universe. To put an end to this destruction, Goddess Durga was created by all the Gods who together used their powers to help the Goddess kill Mahishasura. On Dashami, Goddess Durga killed the demon, and hence, the day is celebrated as Vijaya Dashami marking the triumph of good over evil.

This day is thus said to be an invitation to Goddess Maa Durga to descend on the earth and is celebrated with much fervour and zeal. Mahalaya also marks the beginning of the festival season and the first day of Navratri.

Durga Puja is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country majorly in West Bengal, Gujarat, Bihar, Assam, Tripura, and so on.

Mahalaya which is majorly celebrated in West Bengal is commemorated with the mantras called 'Mahisasura Mardini' which is the one which invokes the Goddess with the famous one 'Jago Tumi Jago'.

Durga Puja which is celebrated with great enthusiasm and energy brings a feeling of positivity, festivity ahead of the festival season. Idols of Maa Durga are worshipped in pandals across the country.



