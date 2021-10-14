'We Cannot Lower Our Guard': Gen (Retd) JJ Singh On HM Shah's Warning On Border Attacks

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, former Army Chief JJ Singh reacted to the statements made by Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday and added that India is on the right path. Extending support to Shah, the ex-Army Chief (Retd) said that it is right to say that the nation will retaliate. Addressing an audience in Goa, the Home Minister asserted that India carried out surgical strikes for the first time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and during the time of former Union Minister Manohar Parrikar. Shah indicated that India will carry out surgical strikes again if required.

The Army veteran further added that India is a peace loving country but if needed it knows how to reply.

"We are a peace loving country, we did not initiate any aggressive actions against our neighbours but we are subjected to this kind of plans for the other side, particularly Pakistan. So there is a need to give them a strong message once again and that message would be to smash the terrorists on this side as well as the other side of the border," added former Army Chief.

Gen JJ Singh says India cannot let the guard down

"I think we have ought to be clear that we are to be on the guard of those who is in the western border of Pakistan and Northern border of China. No scope to keep our guard down ever. It's a challenge that we are taking in an admirable way, our forces are doing a commendable job always. I think we are going to respond not because the people or media wants it immediately but it has to be done in a careful way and in a professional manner, this operation needs to be conducted. I think we are on the right path," mentioned ex-Indian Army Chief.

'Have to be militarily strong' warns the Indian Army's former Chief

"If any country wants to live peacefully then there is no guarantee that the adversities will allow you to do that. So you have to be militarily strong and the steps our govt is taking to strengthen our forces that would help us to do better against adventures by Pakistan or China," concluded General JJ Singh (Retd).

In the end, the former Army Chief mentioned that Pakistan is already dealing with enough problems, including terrorism and as far as India is concerned then there is no urge to precipitate any conflict but 'if needed we will hit hard'.



Image: PTI/Twitter/@GeneralJJSingh