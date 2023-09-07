'We Consider Name Change Requests As...': UN Spokesperson Amid 'India Vs Bharat' Row

Amid the ongoing speculations over the possible name change of ‘India’ to ‘Bharat’, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday said the world body considers requests from countries to change their names as and when it receives them. Citing the example of Turkey changing its name to Turkiye, Guterres said that the United Nations agree to the formal requests made by the countries for officially changing their names.

The statement of the United Nations Secretary-General came amid the controversy that erupted in India over G20 dinner invites that mentioned the host as 'President of Bharat' instead of the customary 'President of India'.

“Well, in the case of Turkiye, we responded to a formal request delivered to us by the Government. Obviously, if we get requests like that, we consider them as they come,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in response to a question on reports that the Indian government could change India’s name to Bharat.

What needs to be done to change the name?

It is important to note that Article 1 of the Constitution of India states - "India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States". In order to changing the name of the country from India to only Bharat, just an amendment to the Article 1 of the Constitution is required. The amendment needs to be passed by a two-thirds majority in both houses of Parliament.

Political faceoff in India

A political faceoff erupted in the country on Tuesday after the Opposition raised objections to the invites sent for the G20 dinner calling President Droupadi Murmu as ‘President of Bharat’. The debate took a political turn as the opposition parties speculated that the BJP-led central government might take a step further in the matter and is planning to bring a resolution to change the name of the country in the upcoming Special Session of the Parliament. However, no official statement has been received in the matter.

Notably, the members of the ruling BJP suggested that the name Bharat should take primacy over India, while the Opposition leaders claimed that the central government is scared of the popularity of the newly-formed multi-party alliance, I.N.I.D.I.A, formed ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections with an objective to defeat the saffron party.