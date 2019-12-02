‘We Demand Maximum Punishment For Rapists’: Gujarat Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja

Ever since the chilling Hyderabad rape and murder case of a veterinarian doctor has come to light, there have been several action plans that state governments have been talking about implementing. But the Hyderabad case is not an isolated incident. There have been several rape cases in Gujarat that have come to light, following which the Government of Gujarat on Monday announced some measures for the safety of women.

Gujarat Police announces measures

Pradipsinh Jadeja, Minister of Home of the government of Gujarat announced that the government has taken note of the spike in the number of rape cases that have been registered with Gujarat Police. Following this, after detailed thought, the government has announced that there will be more involvement of police in helping to prevent these heinous crimes against women from happening in the state. Measures like more deployment and patrolling by police teams in several pockets of various cities in the state which are considered ‘unsafe’ will be undertaken. There will also be more measures.

'Gujarat government wants strict punishment for the rapists'

“Gujarat is considered one of the safest states for women and we intend to keep it that way. The Gujarat government wants strict punishment for the rapists,” Pradipsinh Jadeja said. He also stressed upon the fact that there are already state government helplines in place, where women can call. There are also more outreach programs by police officers to consult and counsel women so that they can understand their rights if they have been misbehaved with. Apart from that, there are also various measures that the government announced which are concerned with the punishment of the perpetrators and the aftermath of a rape incident. There will be various fast track courts that will be established to ensure a speedy trial in cases of rape.

'Will not tolerate instances of rape'

The minister also stated that priority will be given to cases of rape against minors as well. Apart from that, there will be special public prosecutors appointed by the government to ensure the strictest punishment for the rapists. “We want to make it absolutely clear that this government will not tolerate instances of rape and that there will be maximum punishment doled out to the rapists,” Jadeja said. He also stated that there will be monetary compensation to the victim and the victim’s family in such cases.

This announcement has come from the Government of Gujarat after there were two more controversial cases of rape that had come to light from Rajkot and Vadodara where minors aged 8 years and 14 years respectively had been raped. While the perpetrator from Rajkot has been arrested and the minister has assured that there will be maximum punishment given to him, the rapists of Vadodara are still absconding.

