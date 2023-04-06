''We Discovered Our Strength..,' EAM Jaishankar Draws Parallels Between BJP, Lord Hanuman

We discovered our power in 2014 just the way Lord Hanuman discovered his powers and performed infinite feats, said External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech earlier in the day on the BJP’s 44th foundation day.

#WATCH | "We discovered our strength in 2014...": EAM Dr S Jaishankar on PM Modi saying BJP draws inspiration from Lord Hanuman to fight corruption pic.twitter.com/qOtDKNCxkM April 6, 2023

PM Modi addressed the BJP workers on the party's 44th foundation day. Speaking on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the PM drew parallels between Lord Hanuman and the BJP, claiming that the party believed in the ideals of selfless service.

"On the auspicious day of Hanuman Jayanti, I pray for his blessings to all. Today, India has been realising the great powers like that of Bajrang Bali, and India has emerged much stronger to face the ocean-like big challenges," he said.

"Hanuman Ji can do anything, does it for everyone, but he does not do anything for himself! This is where the Bharatiya Janata Party derives inspiration from, he added.

PM hailed the party and said, "In 2014, there was not only a change of government, In 2014, the people of India have started a new journey of India's renaissance. After coming out of slavery of more than 800 years, a nation has risen again to regain its lost glory."