'We Don't Believe In Tokenism When It Comes To Science And Technology', Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said in Rajya Sabha that the government doesn't believe in tokenism when it comes to science and technology, and the Centre is constantly working to take the ahead in this sector.

He further said that to progress in this field, the Centre tweaked its strategies and it accomplished the dream of private partnership. The Centre made it possible and today Indian officials have the ability to launch their own satellite



PM Modi stated that the government is taking a lot of initiatives in this sector, and to develop scientific temperament among school students, Government provided the opportunity to school children by opening the 'Atal Incubation Centre' so that they could use their innovation in this field.



Focusing on unicorns, which are directly connected with the field of science and technology, PM Modi said that today the country stands on the third position. He also stated that most of the patents related to technology have been registered.



He said that their government has shown the strength of Aadhaar and officials claimed that the real importance of Aadhar was understood after 2014.

PM Modi lauds CoWIN



Lauding the CoWIN platform, PM Modi said that during the pandemic, a milestone of 200 crore COVID-19 vaccinations was achieved by the country, and the certificate for that used to be sent on the phone within a few seconds, but the world was amazed after it saw that India brought its own vaccine.



He also slammed the opposition saying that the scientists of India were being targeted until Wednesday in Lok Sabha.