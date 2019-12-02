'We Don't Run Away From Questions': Nirmala Sitharaman Responds To 'fear' Charge In LS

Responding to industrialist Rahul Bajaj’s criticism that there was an 'atmosphere of fear', Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday asserted that the government did not run away from questions. She mentioned that the government had no problem in accepting criticism, suggestions, and inputs. Moreover, she contended that the manner in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah responded to Bajaj showcased the Centre’s willingness to listen to different points of view.

Sitharaman remarked, “We heard everybody in different parts of the country- the industry leaders. We are a government, we listen, we hear, whether it is criticism, whether it is suggestions, whether it is inputs, we are hearing, we are responding. And therefore, when the Home Minister responded to an Industry leader, and I was definitely present on the dais that day, it was with the clear attitude that we are willing to hear, we are willing to take the criticism, we are also trying to respond to them. And I don’t think it is with the intention of saying that you can’t question me. It’s more with an intention that we will like to hear it. We will like to rather hear it and respond to it rather than saying that you can’t speak at all. The fact that he stood and said those things before us and we responded, the way in which the Honourable Home Minister responded, clearly shows that we are quite to happy to hear and I have gone around the country meeting Industry leaders.”

'Responds to criticism with positivity'

The Finance Minister revealed that despite many people telling her about being the “worst Finance minister”, she had not responded in the same coin. On the contrary, she observed that suggestions were always sought. Furthermore, Sitharaman claimed that the Narendra Modi government responded to criticism with positivity despite many ministers being constantly pilloried. She made it categorically clear that everyone and not just Bajaj could talk “truth to power”.

The Finance Minister opined, “I have gone around the country where people both in social media and on my face, have told me- Oh my God, you are the worst Finance Minister we have seen not even waiting for 6 full months before I could finish my term. I have not said anything to them nor I have responded in an unacceptable way. On the contrary, I have said please give me more ideas, we will work on it. So if there is a government and there is a Prime Minister and if there are ministers who have constantly been pilloried and who have responded positively, it is this government and Prime Minister Modi which listens to criticism, which responds to criticism with positivity rather than sitting and criticising, so let that be factored. So, therefore to constantly be told that there is an industry leader who stood up to ask questions, talking truth to power- yes please do talk. Not just he, anyone of you all can do and that’s what I have been hearing in the last 6 months.”

