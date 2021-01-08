'We Don't Want Anything Other Than Repeal Of Farm Laws': Farmer Unions After Talks

With the 8th round of Centre-farmer talks ending on a heated note, the farmer unions have issued an ultimatum to the Centre asking it to repeal the Farm Laws or continue facing the farmers' protests.

"There was a heated discussion, we said we don't want anything other than the repeal of laws. We won't go to any Court, this (repeal) will either be done or we'll continue to fight. Our parade on 26th Jan will go on as planned. We are hoping for the best, and preparing for the worst" said Hannan Mollah, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha.

As per the farmer unions, the Centre has proposed another round of meeting on January 15, however, the unions plan to hold a discussion prior to the date on January 11 and decide the future course of action. Additionally, the farmers have also rejected the Centre's plan for a Court intervention.

"We have no business with the Court, we have a government that we have chosen democratically, we don't want to go to courts. Today the government said we will not hold any talks on scrapping the laws, only talk on amendments. 2.5 hours of discussions were held. They gave no proposals," said another farmer leader.

Earlier in the day, sources had revealed that the Centre asserted that the Farm Laws will not be scrapped offering to amend or tweak the reforms as per the demands of the protesting farmer unions. The farmers have rejected any proposals for amendment.

Read: Centre Reiterates 'Farm Laws Won't Be Scrapped' During 8th Round Of Talks: Sources

Read: Union Ministers Amit Shah & Narendra Tomar Meet Ahead Of 8th Round Of Centre-farmer Talks

While addressing the media after the meeting, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stated that once again no breakthrough could be achieved since the farmers were not putting forth any other suggestions apart from demanding a complete repeal of the Laws.

'Discussion on the laws was taken up but no decision could be made. Government urged that if farmer unions give an option other than repealing, we'll consider it. But no option could be presented, so the meeting was concluded and it was decided to hold next meeting on 15th January," he said.

With both sides reaching a stalemate once again, the future course of action by the parties remains to be seen. Tentatively, the next round of talks is scheduled for January 15.

Read: 'Racing Tractors As Rehearsal For Jan 26 Parade': BKU's Rakesh Tikait On Tractor Rally

Read: Amid 8th Round Of Talks Between Centre & Farmer Unions, Tomar Hopeful Of Positive Outcome