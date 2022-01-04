'We Don't Worship The Sun': Islamic Scholar Urges Students To Boycott Surya Namaskar Event

At the outset of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board's (AIMPLB) opposition to the Centre's directive to organise Surya Namaskar event in schools to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence Day, Islamic Scholar Mufti Manzur affirmed his dissent to the practice. Justifying the Board's disapproval to conduct mandatory yoga sessions in schools and pre-universities as suggested by AYUSH Ministry, Manzur said, "Islam does not allow it."

Surya Namaskar controversy

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Manzur attempted to justify his community's resentment over Surya Namaskar. He said, "See, Surya Namaskar is perceived as prayers offered to the Sun. Muslims, all over the world, worship Allah and they are disallowed from worshipping any other form of God. Our belief is that only Allah is worthy of our prayers and only this is our faith."

"It is wrong to impose the practice (Surya Namaskar) on someone and to issue orders asking people to perform what they do not believe is highly unreasonable," he added.

Is Surya Namaskar linked to religion?

Upon being rebutted on his views by citing examples of various GCC and Islamic countries worldwide that observed June 21 as International Yoga Day with no apprehensions towards its religious stature, Manzur said, "I agree, there is no problem in maintaining one's good health, but the word itself (Surya Namaskar) is violative of Islam's faith. The word 'namaskar' denotes offering prayers and Muslims are barred from worshipping any other God or any other form of God as it disrespects Allah."

"Allah has commanded us to only follow him and nothing else," he asserted.

"Praying and exercising are two distinct activities, both should not be combined. These two are combined via phrase Surya Namaskar and to coerce people to do is not unreasonable," Mufti Manzur said.

"You might consider it (Surya Namaskar) as an exercise but we perceive it as worshipping," he added.

Furthermore, Manzur reiterated that while Islam preaches that one ought to garner love and respect to all, prayers can be solely offered to Allah.

AIMPLB opposes AYUSH Ministry's Surya Namaskar program in schools

On Tuesday, AIMPLB opposed the directive of the Central government to organize the 'Surya Namaskar' program in schools to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence Day. The program is being organised in schools across the country between January 1 to 7 to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. The AIMPLB has opposed the move, saying 'Surya Namaskar' is a form of Surya puja (worship of the Sun) and Islam does not allow it.

Defying all logic, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, general secretary of AIMPLB said in a statement that India is a secular nation and the customs of the majority community cannot be 'imposed' on all religions. He called on Muslim students to boycott the Surya Namaskar program.

"Worshiping the Sun as a deity is not allowed in Islam and other religions. Therefore the government should withdraw the order while respecting the secular values ​​of the Constitution. If the government has to organise any program in schools on Independence Day, then it should organise a program of songs and music related to patriotism so that people of all religions can take part in it. Such a program should not be organised in schools that people of other religions face trouble in participating," the statement read.

The Ministry of AYUSH on Monday launched the Surya Namaskar program with an aim to create a culture of fitness and promote a healthy lifestyle through the practice of Yogasana. Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the initiative is in line with the tribute to 75 years of India's independence "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav".