'We Expect Vaccinated Indians To Be Treated At Par With Those Inoculated In EU': MEA

On Friday, India said that it expects its CoWIN vaccination certificate would be recognised by the European Union on a reciprocal basis for travel and it is in touch with member states of the bloc over this issue. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the European Union has now instituted what is called an EU digital COVID certificate for exempting restrictions on the movement of vaccinated people.

"Our expectation is that Indians who have been vaccinated through our domestic vaccination programme would be treated at par with those vaccinated in the EU and the CoWIN vaccination certificate would be recognized by the EU on a reciprocal basis," he said at an online media briefing, said MEA Spokesperson.

Noting that a number of EU countries have already taken "positive steps" in this direction, Bagchi said, "As you are aware, such CoWIN vaccination certificates can be authenticated on the CoWIN website itself. We are in touch with the EU member states in this regard for reciprocal acceptance." Bagchi's remark comes a day after nine European nations accepted Covishield vaccines for travel to their countries.

Vaccines Availability & Supply

While talking about the vaccine's availability and supply to foreign countries, Bagchi asserted that India's current priority remains purposing domestic production for its domestic vaccination programme which is progressing rapidly. He added that the government is making all efforts to augment vaccine availability in the country, be it through domestic production or imports.

Covishield Accepted By 9 European Countries

On Thursday, Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Iceland, Ireland and Spain have accepted Serum Institute's Covishield for the 'EU Green Pass', which came into force from July 1. Sources further report that Switzerland and Estonia too have allowed Covishield for entering their respective nations. The EU Green Pass allows unrestricted movement in all EU member states for business and tourism purposes. SII CEO Adar Poonawalla had assured Indian travellers of speedy resolution after several complained that Covishield had been left out of European Union (EU)'s 'Green Pass'.

Three types of EU’s COVID-19 passport has been launched - Vaccination passport, Test certificate and Recovery certificate, based on the traveller’s status. Only four vaccines have been approved by the European Medicine Agency - namely Comirnaty (BioNTech, Pfizer), Moderna, Vaxzevria (previously COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca, Oxford) and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).

