'We Fully Support India's Efforts To Control Situation': US On India-China Face-off

Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder said that the Department of Defense is keeping a continuous watch on the developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border.

"Department of Defense continues to watch developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at India-China border, We have seen People's Republic of China (PRC) continues to amass forces & build military infrastructure along so-called LAC," Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder said.



He also ensured support to India, which is a constant ally of the United States and its efforts to control the situation. He said, "We will continue to remain steadfast in our commitment to ensure the security of our partners. We fully support India's efforts to control the situation."

"We will continue to remain steadfast in our commitment to ensure the security of our partners. We fully support India's efforts to control the situation," Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder said.

China appeals both countries to maintain peace and tranquility

On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin also appealed to both countries to maintain peace and harmony by adhering to relevant agreements and accords. Wenbin's statement follows the face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9.

"As far as we understand, the current situation on the China-Indian border is generally stable. The two sides have been maintaining open communication on this issue through diplomatic and military channels," Wenbin said.

"We hope that the Indian side and the Chinese side will move in the same direction, and honestly, implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of both countries. Strictly abide by the spirit of the relevant agreements and chords signed by both sides and work together to maintain peace and tranquillity in the China-India border area," Wenbin said.

'China will never accept its activities,' says Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile in India

Meanwhile, Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile in India Dolma Tsering Teykhang stated that China will never accept its activities at the border and will blame India for the recent clash and also accused China of disrupting peace at the border in order to shift the focus of the international community whenever there is a revolt in China's mainland.

"Whenever there's a revolt in mainland China, to divert emotions, the Chinese do something at the border. China will not say they have done anything but blame India. We have to be very careful & focus on the border," Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.