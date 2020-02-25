'We Had A Tremendous Two Days, As Beautiful As I Ever Had In My Life': US President Trump

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump's two-day trip to India concluded with an elaborate dinner banquet at the Rashtrapati Bhavan hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind. The dinner banquet saw in attendance PM Modi, President Trump along with First lady Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner. Many Indian Union Ministers were present at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. While speaking at the banquet, Trump shared his feelings about his visit calling it a 'tremendous two days'.

Read: PM Modi a 'strong' man, capable of dealing with 'terrorism', says US President Trump

"We had such a tremendous two days and I am not even including the 18 hours that we flew, which was not even that bad because I was coming to a place I like so much. I've been to India before, not as President but I've been here and I hope to be back again many times," said Trump.

"I feel so comfortable here. I was given a speech to read, I refused it. The First Lady feels the same. This trip was a visit we very much look forward to," added Trump.

Read: Donald Trump India Visit LIVE: From J&K to CAA to Bernie Sanders, POTUS engages in Q&As

'He did not like the idea...'

Trump also revealed that he had called PM Modi and asked him if he could postpone his visit to after the US Presidential Elections, joking that the PM 'was not happy' since signs to welcome him were already up.

"I called up the Prime Minister and asked him- do you mind if I make it after the Presidential elections, and he was not happy. he did not like the idea, cause he had already put the signs up, he did not want to be taking signs down!" "We had a tremendous two days, as beautiful as I ever had in my life. We really had something special. We are going to have a tremendous relationship, a long and great relationship. We right now are better friends than we ever were in the history of our countries," said the US President.

Read: In India, Trump's election pitch: 'Markets will rise by 1000s & 1000s of points if I win'

Read: Congress asks PM Modi to share trade gains from POTUS Donald Trump's visit