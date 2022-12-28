‘We Have Not Received It’: CPIM Leader Sitaram Yechury On Congress’ Yatra Invitation

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury has not been invited by the Congress party for the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Uttar Pradesh according to media reports.

On the other hand, Congress said, it has invited several leaders of non-BJP parties, including BSP supremo Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav, and RLD's Jayant Chaudhary, to take part in the Uttar Pradesh leg of the Yatra that will be commencing from January 3, 2022.

However, the National President of the Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the Congress party had not asked him to join the yatra for the UP section. Whereas SP spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary said, "The schedule of SP president Akhilesh Yadav related to party programmes has already been decided and he is unlikely to attend the yatra."

Jayant Chaudhary, the leader of the RLD and an associate of Akhilesh Yadav, is also unlikely to join the Congress yatra.

The pioneer of this padayatra is Rahul Gandhi. Many other leaders have joined the yatra till now. Recently actor-politician Kamal Hassan and DMK leader Kanimozhi joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Mehbooba Mufti, chief of the People’s Democratic Party will be joining the yatra. She said, “It is my duty to stand with someone who has the courage to stand against the fascist forces.”

This padayatra commenced on September 7, 2022, from Kanyakumari. It will be covering about 3,570 kilometres by next year. This is the longest padayatra by an Indian politician in the history of our nation as per the Congress leaders.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee, criticised the ruling TMC on Tuesday for declining Rahul Gandhi's invitation to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Bengal phase of the yatra, which starts on Wednesday, is open to all anti-BJP groups, said Chowdhury.

"(Senior Congress leader) Rahul Gandhi had invited the Trinamool Congress to be part of the Bharat Jogo Yatra. An invitation letter was sent to their floor leader in Parliament, Sudip Bandyopadhyay. But, they chose not to join.”

“However, we from the state Congress have not invited the TMC to participate in our rally," Chowdhury has told reporters. He states that the WBPCC has not sent invitations for the yatra to the CPI(M) or any other political party either. "But, our invitation is open to all who believe that there is a need to remove the BJP from power. This is a movement against dictatorship,” he asserted.