We've Restored Respect Of Sengol, Says PM Modi, Calls Constitution His 'Sankalpa'

Addressing the gathering in the new Parliament House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that 'Sengol' is a symbol of Kartavya Path from Chola Dynasty. He said that in the Chola dynasty, the 'Sengol' symbolised justice, righteousness and good governance.

"It is our good fortune that we have been able to restore the pride of the holy 'Sengol'. Whenever proceedings start in this House the 'Sengol' will inspire us," said PM Modi crediting Rajaji and Adheenams for the sacred Sengol.

"Auspicious Sengol has been installed in the new Parliament today. The new Parliament will become witness to the rise of a self-reliant India. Sengol is the symbol of Kartavyapath. Adeenams from Tamil Nadu were present to give their blessings. Sengol was installed under the guidance of Adeenams. We have restored the respect of Sengol. Several years of foreign rule stole our pride from us. Today, India has left behind that colonial mindset," said PM Modi.

He further mentioned that India is the mother of democracy and it is also the foundation of global democracy. He said that democracy is our 'Sanskaar', idea and tradition.

PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurate the new Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla have inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday. Following this, PM Modi honoured the 'Shramjeevis' who contributed to making the new building. Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, S Jaishankar and Jitendra Singh, chief ministers of several states and BJP president JP Nadda were present on the occasion.