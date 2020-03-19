'We Have Won This Fight,' Says Nirbhaya's Father As Court Paves Way For Rapists' Hanging

Delhi's Patiala House court on Thursday rejected a plea seeking a stay on the executions of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case. The four convicts are set to be hanged at 5:30 am on Friday in Tihar Jail. Reacting to this, Nirbhaya's Father Badrinath Singh said that his family is very happy and the whole country is happy that the rapists will finally be hanged.

'They have run out of legal remedies'

Speaking to Republic TV, he said, "We are completely assured this time that they will be hanged at 5:30 am on Friday. Patiala House Court and the Supreme Court has confirmed it. They have run out of all legal remedies. We are very happy, society is very happy and the country is very happy. Thanks to the support of everyone, we have won this fight."

Speaking about the delay tactics by AP Singh, lawyer of the Nirbhaya convicts, Badrinath Singh said, "There are many loopholes in our legal system and they took advantage of it. There should be a time limit on such cases."

Patiala House Court dismisses plea

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana of the Patiala House Court on Thursday dismissed the plea of the convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case to stay the execution of their death warrants.

Earlier in the day, a six-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices NV Ramana, Arun Mishra, Rohinton Nariman, R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna rejected the second curative plea filed by convict Pawan pertaining to juvenility. Meanwhile, the apex court also refused to entertain the petition of another rapist Akshay who contended that he was not in Delhi at the time when the crime was committed.

What is the Nirbhaya rape and murder case?

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one reportedly committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015.

The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

