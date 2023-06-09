"We Know The 2024 Result. India A Narrative Shaper Now," Jaishankar On 9 Yrs Of Modi Govt

Taking on Rahul Gandhi for his comments on Indian democracy from foreign soil, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar asked the Congress leader to not discuss domestic politics abroad, as it did no good to his credibility. "Hamen pata hai 2024 ka result toh wohi hoga. We know the result of 2024. It would be the same (as in the present government led by PM Modi)" the EAM said when he was asked whether Rahul comments were to do with next general elections. Accusing Gandhi of narrative building abroad after failing in India, Jaishankar said the world sees how elections happen in India, and how our democracy functions.

Giving a report card of India's foreign policy under the Modi government since 2014, Jaishankar called India a narrative shaper in global discourse on issues ranging from development to terrorism and climate change. He attributed the change to clarity of strategic vision provided by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking for nearly two hours to a select gathering of journalists covering the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Jaishankar pulled no punches on all issues of foreign policy from China to Pakistan, and from Russia to the United States of America.

Holding a mirror to China, the EAM said the Chinese attempted to coerce India at Galwan but failed. The minister singled out China for breach of agreements and obstructing India's membership of the United Nations Security Council. Similarly, Jaishankar was unsparing on Pakistan even suggesting that taking back POK was a clear position of the parliament of India.

The External Affairs Minister highlighted the fact that the world is looking towards India with a new glimmer of hope. A large part of the world can foresee India becoming a development partner and an economic collaborator. According to his statement, India is a major contributor and has been active in contributing to the economic stability of the world. Speaking on our neighborhood, he stated how India was a very big support to Sri Lanka in stabilizing their economy recently. Or, how India and Nepal signed mutually beneficial projects sitting visit of Nepal Prime Minister to New Delhi.

The main issues he spoke on:

S. Jaishankar view on China:

Relations with China can be good only when peace and tranquility is respected no agreement should be violated. No violation of any law and complete peace should be maintained.

S. Jaishakar view on Afghanistan:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on today that India has sent back a technical team to its Embassy in Afghanistan and their job is essentially to monitor the situation and to see how New Delhi can support the Afghan people. Addressing a press conference on nine years of the Modi government, Jaishankar said the focus right now in Afghanistan is less political and it is more on helping the Afghan people and noted that there has been a "historical connect" with them. "We pulled back the India-based diplomats and staff after the Taliban took control of Kabul because we had legitimate security concerns, lot of other countries also did it. With the passage of time, we have sent back a technical team to the embassy. They have been there for some time and their job is essentially in a sense to monitor the situation and to see how we can support the Afghan people in their hour of need in a manner.He was asked about the status of India-Afghanistan relations and if there will be any kind of beginning of minimal engagement with the present dispensation in Afghanistan. "I mean this is a country which had vaccine shortage, it had wheat shortage, it had medicine shortage. You know, there are projects that will get into difficulty with the passage of time. The focus right now in Afghanistan is less, I would say, political. It is more like helping the Afghan people because Afghan people are people with whom we have a historical connect. So, that is really the current state of the situation," Jaishankar added.

S.Jaishankar view on Rahul Gandhi:

He criticised Rahul Gandhi, saying he has a habit of criticising India abroad and it is not in the interest of the country to take its internal matters to the outside world.Referring to Gandhi's recent remarks made at an event in the US, the minister said, "The world is watching us"."Rahul Gandhi has a habit of criticising India abroad," he said, replying to a question."I don't think taking national politics out of the country is in national interest," Jaishankar said.Gandhi, currently on a visit to the US, has criticised the government on a number of issues.At an event in the US, Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to drive the Indian car by only looking in the rear-view mirror which will lead to "one accident after another."

S. Jaishankar view on G20 participation:

G20 Summit to be held in September is only for members and India has not reviewed the list or talked to anyone regarding the same.

When asked if India has extended an invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or is planning to invite him to the G20 summit, "In our view, G20 participation is for members of G20 and for the countries and organisations who we have invited to the G20 and that list we had declared as soon as we assumed the Presidency of the G20. So, it is not something, you know, that we have not reviewed and it is not something very honestly which we have discussed with anybody."

S. Jaishakar view on Canada:

Expressed his concern over reports of a parade float in Canada's Brampton city celebrating the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and said there is a larger underlying issue about the space which is given to separatists and "it is not good for relationships".Jaishankar slammed Canada over the incident and said giving space to extremists is not good for the country. "I think there is a bigger issue involved...Frankly, we are at a loss to understand other than the requirements of vote bank politics why anybody would do this...I think there is a larger underlying issue about the space which is given to separatists, to extremists, to people who advocate violence. I think it is not good for relationships, not good for Canada.

Responding to questions during a press conference on nine years of the Modi government, Jaishankar said India will continue to press the case of Indian students. "For some time now, there is this case of students, who the Canadians say, did not study in the college in which they should have and when they applied for a work permit, they got into difficulties. From the very start, we have taken up this case and our point is, the students studied in good faith. If there were people who misled them, the culpable parties should be acted against. It is unfair to punish a student who undertook their education in good faith," he said.