'We Must Help Other States': Madras HC's Suo Moto Hearing On Oxygen, Remdesivir Supply

The Madras High Court on Thursday took the Suo Moto cognizance hearing and kept the next hearing of the case for April 26 (Monday) and said the state has enough oxygen. The hearing was on the shortage of Oxygen & Remdesvier in order to check on the Tamil Nadu government's handling of issues arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bench was headed by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy also directed advocate general Vijay Narayan to get instructions on the measures taken by the state to handle the crises. CJ Sanjib Banerjee asked AG Vijay Narayan to concentrate on these four areas, the drug Remdesivir, Availability of Oxygen, Ventilators, and Availability of COVID-19 Vaccines.

Advocate General told the Madras High Court that the State's oxygen manufacturing capacity is sufficient and there is no need to panic. We have a contingency plan even if we reach the peak.

Oxygen supply: AG said that in Tamil Nadu, the storage capacity is 1,167 tonnes, 400 tonnes per day manufacturing capacity, in Puducherry, 150 tones per day manufacturing capacity and the usage is only around 250 tonnes per day. Recently, 65 tonnes of oxygen were diverted from Tamil Nadu to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, but it does not affect our capacity at all

Remdesivir supply: AG informed the HC that Tamil Nadu is one of the few states where there is no shortage of drugs. 31,0000 vials of Remdesivir which is more than enough to meet contingencies.

Ventilators: AC assured CJ that there is no shortage of ventilators, about 9,600 ventilators are there of which 5,887 are marked for COVID patients. Private hospitals have about 6000 ventilators, and out of the 3000 have been registered for the COVID patients.

The availability of beds and Vaccine availability will be informed to the Madras HC on Monday.

After the hearing, CJ Banerjee told AG, "if we have the capacity and the resources, then we should even help other states". AG replied that the other states are being given assistance by the Tamil Nadu government and will further provide the details in the next hearing.

6 State HC's steps in

This comes after the few state high courts recently stepped in to monitor the handling of the second COVID-19 wave in the respective states that included Delhi High Court, the Bombay High Court, the Gujarat High Court, the Patna High Court, and the Allahabad High Court.

(Image Credits: PTI/AP/RepresentativeImage)