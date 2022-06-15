'We Need New Army For New India': MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar Lauds Agnipath Scheme

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar praised the Centre's newly-announced Agnipath scheme on Wednesday calling it an important step for 'new India'. Speaking to ANI, the Union MoS for Electronics and IT lauded the Centre's 'forward-looking view of building the army' and countered the Opposition's criticism of it.

"We are not working to earn the Opposition's approval. We work hard day in and day out under the leadership of our Prime Minister to earn the approval of the people of India. With the recent electoral successes, it seems they are happy with how we are trying to work on post-COVID opportunities," said Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

"This is a very important effort to do two things. One to lower the age of the Armed Forces. We need a younger fighting force. And second, a much more powerful idea that the youth of India, that have many opportunities, all these youngsters will also have the opportunity to serve India as an 'Agniveer'. They can go on to join any other opportunity they want to or join the paramilitary services. This is a tremendously forward-looking view of building the army. We need a new army for a new India," he added.

How will the Agnipath scheme work?

Agnipath is a pan-India short-term service youth recruitment scheme for the Armed Forces. Those inducted into the service will be called 'Agniveers' and will be employed for four years where rigorous military training will be imparted to them. The age group for eligibility under the scheme is 17.5 to 21 years. The starting annual package will be Rs 4.76 lakh, which can be increased to 6.92 lakh by the end of the service.

Under the scheme, most Indian soldiers will leave the service in just four years. Of the 45,000 to 50,000 recruited annually, only 25 percent will be allowed to continue for another 15 years under permanent commission. 'Agniveers' will be paid a one-time 'SevaNidhi' package of Rs 11.71 Lakh, which will be exempt from Income Tax.

Giving out details about the timeline of the Agnipath recruitment, Vice Chief of Army of Staff Lieutenant General Baggavalli Somashekar Raju said that the Indian army is working on getting the first batch and that a recruitment rally will be conducted within 90 days. Notably, the Indian Armed forces aim to reduce the average age in the army with the Agnipath scheme.

"The average age of Army soldiers is approx 32-33 years. With the Agnipath scheme, in around 8-10 years, we'll be able to lower the profile of soldiers to approx 26 years. It'll make the Army fitter," said Lt Gen BS Raju. The Vice Chief of Army Staff has informed that the army is looking to recruit 40,000 people under the Agnipath scheme.