Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort on Monday where he stressed on the need to have pride in every Indian language. Remarking how sometimes talents get tied in the shackles of language, PM Modi stated that the self-consciousness stemmed from the mindset of slavery that still resided deep down in our hearts.

"Slave mentality... for how long will we live by the certificates given by other countries? At any cost, we do not need to pretend to be like others. We need freedom from the slavery inside us and from servility. I hope that the way the new National Education Policy has been made, the churning with which it has been made, has been made by compiling the flow of ideas of various people. India's education policy has been made related to the soil," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister added that Indians needed to be proud of every language of their country, whether they spoke or understood it or not. "We have seen that sometimes our talents get tied in the shackles of language. This is an example of Imperialism. We need to be proud of every language in our country. When we are connected to our roots, then only can we fly high; and when we fly high, we will provide solutions to the entire world," he stated.

'Next 25 years crucial': PM Modi

During his speech, PM Modi also laid down the blueprint for India for the next 25 years leading up to the country's 100th Independence Day. With the nation celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, PM Modi urged the citizens to take a pledge for a 'Viksat Bharat', wipe out a slavery mentality, and take pride in their cultural heritage. He stated that for the coming 25 years, Indians need to focus their strength, resolve, and potential on 'Panchpran'.

'Panchpran' for 2047:

1. Big goals, big resolves for 'Viksat Bharat'

2. Wipe out all slave mentality

3. Take pride in Indian culture & legacy

4. Unity among all Indians

5. Fulfill duties as a citizen

(With agency inputs)