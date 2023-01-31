‘We Need To Build Aatmanirbhar Bharat By 2047’: President Murmu Ahead Of Budget Session

Addressing the joint session of Parliament on Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu noted that as India entered Amrit Kaal, completing 75 years of independence, citizens must concentrate on their duty to create an "aatmanirbhar" (self-reliant) India. Ahead of the Union Budget on Wednesday, the Economic Survey was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.

"By 2047, we have to build a nation that will be connected to the pride of the past and that will have all the golden chapters of modernity. We have to build an India that will be ‘Aatmanirbhar’ and capable of fulfilling its humanitarian duties," President Murmu said.

The President painted a picture of a prosperous, poverty-free India. In addition, President Murmu hailed India's rising stature on the international stage and claimed that it is providing solutions to the rest of the world.

"That should be an India that will not have poverty, whose middle class will also be prosperous, an India whose youth and women will stand at the front to show a path to society and the country, an India whose youth stays two steps ahead of time," she said.

"Today, India’s self-confidence is at its highest, and the world is looking at her from a different perspective. India is providing solutions to the world," the President added.

She further recited a poem by an Oriya poetess of Colonial India, Kuntala Kumari Sabat, revolving around Indian women.

"The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao has been a great success. It is revolutionary to note that for the first time in India, the ratio of women has exceeded the ratio of men. Not only the gender ratio but the health condition has considerably improved," said President Murmu.

Referring to the PM Matriva Vandana Yojana, a scheme implemented by the Ministry of Women and Child Development that is a maternity benefit program, she cited the decrease in the infant mortality rate and the better availability of health care facilities for the mothers.

President Murmu underlined how India is heading towards being a space power with the launch of the private satellite and, concomitantly, sticking to its cultural value