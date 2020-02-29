The Debate
"Need To Develop Our Ports At Par With Global Ports": VP Naidu To Port Trust Chairman

General News

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday invoked all the Chairpersons and Administrators of ports across the country to make ports more energy-efficient.

VP Naidu

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday asked all the Chairpersons and Administrators of ports across the country to make ports more energy-efficient and environment-friendly. The Ministry of Shipping held a three-day "Chintan Baithak" in the coastal town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu. The Minister interacted with the Chairpersons of the major port trusts during the meeting. 

READ | Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu says secularism ingrained in every Indian

Naidu emphasized the need to harness the vast coast of the country for sustainable growth and development. 

As per news agency ANI, an official release stated, "Appreciating the contributions of India's 7516km long coast, its 12 major ports and 200 non-major ports to the nation's growth story."

READ | Doctors strike is illegal, says Madras HC, but quashes Tamil Nadu govt's charge memos

The Minister also opined that they have an excellent opportunity for port-led development in India as ports were inevitable for exports and imports. 

Naidu also sought administrators and managers to concentrate more on CSR activities and also asked to take care of the local communities residing around.

He also suggested reducing logistics cost, dredging expenditure and also improve turn around time. Naidu added, "We need to create more transhipment hubs on either side of the coasts."

He also laid prominence to develop Indian ports and create world-class infrastructure which helps India to stride to 5 trillion US $ economy.

The Vice President asked the ports to take an active part in programs such as Swachh Bharat and extend support to local authorities in maintaining the cleanliness of the city or town. 

READ | Fight corruption, join forces of growth: Venkaiah Naidu to youth

