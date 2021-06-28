'We Need To Strengthen Our Public Health System': AIIMS Director Dr Guleria On 3rd Wave

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Monday has stated that the public health system needs to be strengthened as India stares at the possibility of the third wave of COVID-19. Speaking at the virtual CII Public Health Summit, Randeep Guleria stressed that we should focus on lessons learnt from the past in order to further strengthen the public health system. In addition, he also said that India should be prepared for the ongoing outbreaks and future pandemics.

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on third wave of COVID-19 and public health system

Speaking on India's Public health policy, Guleria added that it is designed to provide a standard of care as a package to the population up to the primary health level. He further remarked that the system's basic aim is to ensure equitable access to healthcare in rural and remote areas of India. However, he stressed on the need to change the public health system in order to be on par with the changing times. Hailing the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), the AIIMS Director has affirmed that it has made a huge difference pertaining to health care.

'Delta plus' variant

According to scientific records and research, the Delta plus variant is a mutation of the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant that was first discovered in India. It is also believed that the Delta has been one of the variants behind the deadly second wave. The WHO had also raised alarm earlier and cautioned that this variant is likely to cause more severe symptoms. In addition, the WHO is also tracking the recently emerged “delta plus” variant that has been detected in India. The Centre had also sent a warning to the states where most cases due to the variant have been found. These states include Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The government has further added that the states where the new variant is sprouting have been directed and advised for strengthening surveillance and public health measures. It however also stated that the new variant, which is a mutation of the Delta strain or the B.1.617.2 was first detected in India is not confined to the mentioned states. It also added that there is 'no significant increase in prevalence'. The government document also added that the variant has also been found in nine other countries of the world - US, UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, Russia and China.