On the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, Republic Media Network spoke to Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta in Leh about the miraculous recovery of the mortal remains of Siachen hero Lance Naik Chandra Shekhar after nearly four decades. Lance Naik Shekhar was a part of 'Operation Meghdoot', which was carried out in 1984 to seize control of the glacier in Kashmir.

Narrating the incident, Lt Gen Sengupta said, "A couple of days back, we had planned a patrol on certain locations. While going there, the patrol leader discovered the remains of skeletons. We extracted the mortal remains and we found an armband, which every soldier wears. Going through greater detail, we realized these mortal remains were of Lance Naik Chandra Shekhar, who had been subjected to an avalanche accident on May 29, 1984."

He added, "Our troops did a commendable job at extracting his mortal remains at 19,000 feet with all due respect. We are in touch with next of kin in Haldwani where they will be served with full military honors. We never leave our kin behind."

Major Naveen Shahar, Patrol Leader in the 5 Rajputana Rifles, also spoke to Republic TV and described the discovery and how the soldiers managed to identify him.

"Once we discovered the mortal remains, we found 2 disks. Whenever a jawan goes on an operation, he carries 2 disks so that he can be identified. Army numbers were mentioned on that and we immediately began searching. We found his belongings, his weapons," Major Shahar said.

Siachen hero laid to rest after 38 years

The Indian Army on Monday, August 15, paid homage to Lance Naik Chandra Shekhar, the soldier whose mortal remains were found 38 years after his disappearance in the Siachen glacier. The Army paid tributes to the fallen soldier in a wreath-laying ceremony held at the Siachen Brigade Headquarters in Partapur. He was laid to rest with full military honours on the occasion of 76th Independence Day.

On August 13, the Indian Army found the mortal remains of Lance Naik Chandra Shekhar, who was part of the 1984 Operation Meghdoot in Siachen, in an old bunker at the glacier. Nearly 38 years since the jawan went missing, his family, relatives, and his unit were able to receive their final closure.

The 19 Kumaon regiment that Lance Naik Shekhar was a part of was dispatched as a part of the first actions under Operation Meghdoot on May 29, 1984. The party, while halting for the night, was caught in an avalanche in which 18 Army soldiers including one officer, Second Lieutenant PS Pundir, were martyred. While the mortal remains of 14 were found, five remained missing.