'We Want PoK' Chants Echo As Rajnath Singh Addresses Rally In Poll-bound Himachal Pradesh

Echoes of “we want PoK [Pakistan occupied Kashmir]" resounded at the rally of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as he addressed a public meeting in Himachal’s Jaisinghpur on Thursday, November 3. “Dhairya rakhiye," the Defence Minister told the crowd, respecting people's patriotic sentiment and lending them an assurance, as he also smiled witnessing the nationalistic fervour amongst those who had gathered to welcome his visit.

Asking people to "wait in patience" over the territorial integrity, Singh reminded that the ruling government abrogated Article 370 in J&K and will ensure other measures for the benefit of the nation. He also reiterated that since the article had been scrapped, the instances of terrorism have slumped drastically.

"The incidents of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir have come down after the abrogation of Article 370. I want to assure you that terrorism will be eradicated from the country," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Defence Minister hails PM Narendra Modi’s 'strong leadership'

During his address in Himachal’s Jaisinghpur, Singh underscored the significance of the medical colleges among many other key areas in the state. “Today, not one but six medical colleges have either opened or are being opened in the state of Himachal Pradesh. AIIMS has been opened here," he noted.

India's Defence Minister also emphasised the importance of the leadership's own focus on the progress of the state, as he insisted, that there have been only two premiers—Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi—who attached immense importance to the development of Himachal Pradesh and that was unlike any other leader India has got so far.

He also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong leadership, which he insisted elevated India on the global stage and enhanced the country's prestige manyfold worldwide. “No one can deny the fact that after PM Modi became PM, India’s prestige increased on the global stage. Today if India says anything on the global forum, other countries listen carefully to what India is saying,” Singh noted.