"We Will Contest Together": Tejashwi Yadav, Hemant Soren On 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) will run the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together, said Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday, February 11.

“We (RJD and JMM) will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together. I had planned to come and see the party’s work in Jharkhand. But in between Lalu Prasad ji’s health deteriorated. Lalu Ji’s transplant was successful. He will be coming home today. BJP was removed from power in Bihar and the Mahagathbandhan government was formed. Due to all of these issues, I could not visit Jharkhand,” Bihar deputy CM said.

“We made our Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar & removed BJP from power. We are working to make our coalition stronger to fight in Jharkhand to remove BJP. BJP was trying to buy votes & threaten raids in Bihar & Maharashtra,” he added.

Yadav’s meeting with Soren

The statement came soon after Yadav held a meeting between Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren at his residence.

“Met Honorable CM of Jharkhand respected elder brother Hemant Soren. During the meeting with him in Ranchi, there was a detailed discussion on various social, political, economic and constitutional issues related to the country and the state,” Yadav tweeted.

The JMM leader Soren also tweeted, "Met Honorable Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar at his residence. Various issues related to the country and the state were discussed during the meeting.”