'We Will Respond': Rajnath Singh Warns Against 'aggression' Along Border Areas

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday in an indirect warning to China said that India is a peace-loving nation, but its response to aggression has been resolute. He described India as a priest of world peace, but added any serious disturbance to peace and tranquillity in border areas would have adverse implications. The Defence Minister expressed his happiness as he dedicated 12 strategic roads to the nation, constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

"We seek world peace, if someone shows us an aggressive attitude, we will respond," Singh said, adding the "new roads will help secure international borders."

The Defence Ministers' statement comes in the backdrop of China continuing to hold on to positions in Hot Springs and Gogra Post on the border, after last year's clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

As India marked one year anniversary of Galwan faceoff two days ago (June 15), Singh paid tributes to all brave soldiers who laid down their lives fighting for the nation. He added, "last year in Galwan Valley, our soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty".

दो दिन पहले ही गलवान घाटी में हुई घटना को एक साल बीते हैं। भारतीय सेना ने अपने शौर्य का पराक्रम का परिचय देते हुए अपना बलिदान दिया है। मैं उनकी वीरता और स्मृति को नमन करता हूँ : रक्षा मंत्री श्री @rajnathsingh — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) June 17, 2021

Rajnath Singh on 'Self-reliance in Defence'

The Raksha Mantri also talked about some of the major reforms undertaken by the government, including the appointment of Chief of Defence Staff, measures to boost self-reliance in defence manufacturing and the Corporatisation of Ordnance Factory Board (OFB). These reforms are proving to be a game-changer in military preparedness in the rapidly changing times. He underlined the constant efforts of the government to make India self-reliant in defence manufacturing under the ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ envisioned by the Prime Minister.

“We are actively working towards making India a defence manufacturing hub. Self-reliance in defence production will reduce our dependence on imports, increase exports and strengthen our economy,” he said.

'These 12 roads hold strategic & socio-economic importance': Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh further lauded BRO for its contribution to infrastructure development of remote border areas of the country, especially amid the COVID-19 restrictions. He said the roads inaugurated today hold strategic and socio-economic importance as they will play an important role in strengthening national security as well as promoting the development of the North-East region.

“This area has strategic importance. This area shares borders with many countries. Along with development, it is also important from the security point of view. People living in these areas will be greatly benefited by these roads. These roads will be helpful in fulfilling the needs of our Armed Forces and transporting necessities like medicines and ration to remote areas," said Singh.

इस इलाक़े की strategic importance है। कई देशों के साथ इस इलाक़े की सीमाएँ लगती हैं। विकास के साथ साथ सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से भी महत्वपूर्ण है। इन सड़कों से इस इलाक़ों में रहने वाले लोगों को बहुत लाभ होगा: रक्षा मंत्री — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) June 17, 2021

Act East Policy

The Raksha Mantri added that these road projects are part of the ‘Act East Policy' of the Government wherein special emphasis is being laid on the overall development of the border areas. He reiterated the resolve of the Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, for the development of the northeast, describing the region as the gateway to not only the overall development of the country but also to the nation’s relations with East Asian countries.

हमारी सरकार के ‘Act east policy’ के अंतर्गत, उस बड़े लक्ष्य का हिस्सा हैं, जिसके तहत सरकार सीमाई क्षेत्रों के संपूर्ण विकास पर बहुत अधिक जोर दे रही है। सीमावर्ती राज्यों में बड़ी संख्या में सामरिक रूप से महत्वपूर्ण पुलों और सड़कों के कार्य को पूरा किया गया है: RM — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) June 17, 2021

Inauguration of Road projects constructed by BRO in the North East

On Thursday, Rajnath Singh inaugurated 12 roads, built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in the Northern and Eastern border areas.

Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh at the inaugural ceremony of road projects constructed by Border Road Organisation. The programme was held in Assam. pic.twitter.com/jqbNjtnNtc — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) June 17, 2021

The event was held in Assam and attended by Chief Minister of Assam Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Shri Pema Khandu, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Youth Affairs & Sports, Minority Affairs and AYUSH (Independent Charge) Shri Kiren Rijiju and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region & Minister of State, PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh was among the dignitaries who attended the event virtually.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI/@rajnathsingh-Twitter)