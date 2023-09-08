We Won't Accept It: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Slams Mamata Over State Foundation Date Change

West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari led a march towards Governor CV Ananda Bose's office in response to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s decision to change the foundation day from June 20 to April 15 on Thursday.

Yesterday she took to X, formerly known as Twitter and wrote, "West Bengal Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution and unanimously agreed on 'Bangla Dibas.' Henceforth, ‘Poila Boishakh’, the auspicious day of the Bengali New Year, will be our Foundation Day.”

To which Adhikari responded, "We will not accept this, since they (TMC) are in majority this resolution has been passed. People of Bengal know that West Bengal got its freedom because of Dr Shayama Prasad Mukherjee and she is trying to forget him just because he is the creator of BJP. There is history behind the foundation day of Bengal and it is very tragic. We will not let them forget it.”

He added, "Earlier we have protested in Vidhan Sabha and now we are protesting against this resolution and we are going to the West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose so that he does not sign this resolution.”

New state anthem for Bengal, says CM Banerjee

Chief Minister also informed that 'Banglar Mati, Banglar Jal' written by Rabindranath Tagore will be the new state anthem.

She added, "Simultaneously, 'Banglar Mati, Banglar Jal,' penned by Kobiguru Rabindranath Tagore, will become our new State Anthem. This is a day of great pride for us all. Let's celebrate our progress and togetherness!"

Earlier West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose had stated that Paschim Banga Diwas (West Bengal Day) will be celebrated on June 20 annually and it will marked as the official foundation day of the state.

